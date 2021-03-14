Astros 5, Nationals 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Grcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tocci cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pe.Leon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Siri ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swihart dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cluff ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|02x
|–
|5
E_McCullers Jr. (1). DP_Washington 0, Houston 2. LOB_Washington 7, Houston 6. 2B_Tucker (2), De Goti (2). HR_Correa (1), Gurriel (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Avilan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braymer
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Bonnell
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W, 2-0
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Javier H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Raley H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Velazquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Angel Hernande.
T_3:05. A_
