Astros 5, Nationals 0

Washington Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 30 5 6 5 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 2 0 R.Grcia lf 0 0 0 0 C.Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 1 1 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Je.Pena ss 1 1 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Pe.Leon rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas 1b 1 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Y.Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. ph 0 1 0 0 Mendoza 1b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 2 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 Al.Diaz 1b 1 0 1 1 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 De Goti 3b 1 0 1 1 Barrera c 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 2 0 0 0 Jo.Siri ph 2 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0 Swihart dh 2 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0 J.Cluff ph 1 0 1 0

Washington 000 000 000 – 0 Houston 000 102 02x – 5

E_McCullers Jr. (1). DP_Washington 0, Houston 2. LOB_Washington 7, Houston 6. 2B_Tucker (2), De Goti (2). HR_Correa (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hand L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 0 Clay 1 1 2 2 1 0 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Braymer 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Bonnell 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Houston McCullers Jr. W, 2-0 4 3 0 0 0 6 Javier H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Cishek H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Raley H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Paredes H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Velazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:05. A_

