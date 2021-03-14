On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Astros 5, Nationals 0

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:26 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 30 5 6 5
V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 4 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0
Ju.Soto rf 3 0 2 0 R.Grcia lf 0 0 0 0
C.Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 1 1 1
Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Je.Pena ss 1 1 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 1 1 0
Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Pe.Leon rf 1 0 0 0
Y.Tomas 1b 1 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0
Y.Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. ph 0 1 0 0
Mendoza 1b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 2
L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 Al.Diaz 1b 1 0 1 1
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 De Goti 3b 1 0 1 1
Barrera c 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 0 0
H.Perez ss 2 0 0 0 Jo.Siri ph 2 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0
Swihart dh 2 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0
J.Cluff ph 1 0 1 0
Washington 000 000 000 0
Houston 000 102 02x 5

E_McCullers Jr. (1). DP_Washington 0, Houston 2. LOB_Washington 7, Houston 6. 2B_Tucker (2), De Goti (2). HR_Correa (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 4
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hand L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clay 1 1 2 2 1 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Braymer 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Bonnell 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. W, 2-0 4 3 0 0 0 6
Javier H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cishek H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Raley H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paredes H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Velazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:05. A_

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service