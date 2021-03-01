Astros 7, Nationals 6

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|H.Perez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Fr.Nova 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlson cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ab.Toro 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|D L Crz rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Snydr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Manea c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hnojosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Pneda ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|De Goti 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daniels lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Antna ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Brber lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|200
|005
|–
|7
|Washington
|003
|101
|100
|–
|6
E_Antuna (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 4, Washington 8. 3B_Kieboom (1). HR_Souza Jr. (1), Harrison (1), Zimmerman (1), Hernandez (1). SB_Sanchez (1). SF_Pena.
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Dubin
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Blanco
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Emanuel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ferrell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hartman W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armenteros
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan H, 1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bacus H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bonnell H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Espino H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fuentes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Condra-Bogan L, 0-1
|0
|
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Cronin BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Cronin (Barber).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, David Rackley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Lance Barksdal.
T_3:18. A_
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments