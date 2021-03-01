Astros 7, Nationals 6

Houston Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 7 7 7 Totals 37 6 11 6 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 3 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 1 H.Perez 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Altve 2b 1 1 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 2 Fr.Nova 2b 2 1 0 0 C.Wlson cf 2 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 1 1 1 1 Ab.Toro 1b 2 1 1 0 Ja.Noll 1b 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 2 1 1 2 Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 1 D L Crz rf 2 1 1 1 B.Snydr lf 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 Pperski c 1 0 1 0 Sanchez 3b 1 1 0 0 S.Manea c 0 1 0 0 Mendoza dh 2 1 0 0 Hnojosa 3b 2 0 0 0 I.Pneda ph 1 0 1 1 De Goti 3b 2 1 1 1 Y.Tomas lf 3 0 2 0 J.Myers cf 2 0 0 0 Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson cf 2 0 1 1 J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0 Daniels lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Antna ss 2 1 1 0 C.Brber lf 1 0 0 1 Barrera c 1 0 0 0 Kor.Lee dh 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 McCrmck pr 2 0 0 0

Houston 000 200 005 – 7 Washington 003 101 100 – 6

E_Antuna (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 2. LOB_Houston 4, Washington 8. 3B_Kieboom (1). HR_Souza Jr. (1), Harrison (1), Zimmerman (1), Hernandez (1). SB_Sanchez (1). SF_Pena.

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 0 Cishek 1 3 3 3 0 0 Dubin 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Blanco 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Emanuel 1 2 1 1 0 1 Ferrell 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hartman W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2

Washington Voth 1 0 0 0 0 0 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Armenteros 1 0 0 0 1 0 Finnegan H, 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 Bacus H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bonnell H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Espino H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fuentes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Condra-Bogan L, 0-1 0 3 5 5 2 0 Cronin BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Cronin (Barber).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, David Rackley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Lance Barksdal.

T_3:18. A_

