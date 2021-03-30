Astros visit the Athletics to begin the 2021 season

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Houston to start the 2021 season.
The Athletics went 26-14 in division games in 2020. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
The Astros finished 19-21 against AL West Division opponents in 2020. Houston averaged 8.0 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Athletics: None listed.
Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments