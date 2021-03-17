Athletics 10, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|8
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Dngan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McBroom 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|S.Brown rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Strling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Frmin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Gzman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|201
|020
|000
|–
|5
|Oakland
|010
|513
|00x
|–
|10
E_Taylor (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Lopez (1), Andrus (2), Schwindel (2), Brown (2), Lowrie 2 (2), Garcia 2 (2), Tom (1). HR_Dozier (2), McBroom (2), Olson (4). CS_Merrifield (2). SF_McBroom.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|4
|0
|3
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Staumont
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Kalish
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Puk
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Diekman W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferies H, 1
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Bracewell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Rosenthal.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Gorma.
T_2:50. A_1,998
