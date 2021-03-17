Trending:
Athletics 10, Royals 5

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 7:12 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 37 10 14 8
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 1 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 1 2 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Isbel cf 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 1 2 2 Schwndl 1b 2 1 1 0
C.Dngan 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 1
McBroom 1b 1 1 1 3 S.Brown rf 1 0 1 1
O’Hearn ph 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Rvera dh 3 0 1 0 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0
N.Prtto ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lwrie dh 3 2 2 0
Strling lf 2 0 0 0 J.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0
A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 1 1
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 C.Thmas cf 1 0 1 0
F.Frmin c 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder 2b 2 1 1 1
J.Gzman ss 2 0 0 0 P.Kozma pr 1 1 0 0
Wtt Jr. ph 2 0 1 0 A.Grcia c 3 1 2 2
G.Cncel 2b 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp pr 1 1 0 0
N.Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0 Ka’.Tom lf 3 1 2 2
C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 201 020 000 5
Oakland 010 513 00x 10

E_Taylor (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Oakland 4. 2B_Lopez (1), Andrus (2), Schwindel (2), Brown (2), Lowrie 2 (2), Garcia 2 (2), Tom (1). HR_Dozier (2), McBroom (2), Olson (4). CS_Merrifield (2). SF_McBroom.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor L, 1-1 3 1-3 7 6 4 0 3
Newberry 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Staumont 1 4 3 3 1 0
Kalish 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Puk 2 2 2 2 1 4
Rosenthal 1 2 1 1 1 1
Diekman W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jefferies H, 1 3 2 2 2 1 6
Bracewell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:50. A_1,998

