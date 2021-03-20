Athletics 11, Angels 2

|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|10
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|M.Canha cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Li.Soto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|J.Walsh dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Kozma pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schbler ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lwrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Krger pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ka’.Tom lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Pnder rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Rengifo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dchmann pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mchin 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mulrine ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jon.Jay rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|112
|204
|001
|–
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|–
|2
E_Chapman (1), Diaz (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Andrus (3), Olson (4), Tom (2), Fletcher (2). HR_Olson (5), Murphy (1), Pinder (3). SF_Fowler.
|Oakland
|Bassitt W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bracewell
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Barria L, 1-1
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Peters
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Keller
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Kolarek (Mulrine).
WP_Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ben May; Third, Jim Reynold.
T_3:14. A_
