Athletics 11, Angels 2

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 7:37 pm
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 15 10 Totals 33 2 6 2
M.Canha cf 3 1 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 2 0
C.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Li.Soto 2b 2 0 0 0
E.Andrs ss 4 2 3 2 J.Walsh dh 2 0 0 0
P.Kozma pr 1 1 0 0 Schbler ph 2 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 3 4 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0
Schwndl pr 1 0 1 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Lwrie dh 4 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Sdrstrm ph 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward pr 1 1 0 0
S.Mrphy c 4 1 1 1 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 1 0
C.Perez c 1 1 1 0 J.Krger pr 1 1 1 0
Ka’.Tom lf 4 2 2 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0
C.Pnder rf 4 2 3 2 Rengifo pr 1 0 0 0
Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0
V.Mchin 2b 4 0 0 0 Mulrine ph 1 0 0 1
N.Allen 2b 1 0 1 1 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 1
Jon.Jay rf 1 0 0 0
Oakland 112 204 001 11
Los Angeles 000 002 000 2

E_Chapman (1), Diaz (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Andrus (3), Olson (4), Tom (2), Fletcher (2). HR_Olson (5), Murphy (1), Pinder (3). SF_Fowler.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W, 2-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 5
Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kolarek 1 2 2 0 0 1
Bracewell 2 2 0 0 0 1
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Barria L, 1-1 3 5 4 4 1 3
Claudio 1 2 2 2 0 0
Guerra 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
Peters 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Faria 1 1 0 0 0 1
Keller 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Kolarek (Mulrine).

WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ben May; Third, Jim Reynold.

T_3:14. A_

