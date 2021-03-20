Athletics 11, Angels 2

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 11 15 10 Totals 33 2 6 2 M.Canha cf 3 1 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 2 0 C.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Li.Soto 2b 2 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 4 2 3 2 J.Walsh dh 2 0 0 0 P.Kozma pr 1 1 0 0 Schbler ph 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 3 4 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Schwndl pr 1 0 1 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Lwrie dh 4 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Sdrstrm ph 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward pr 1 1 0 0 S.Mrphy c 4 1 1 1 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Perez c 1 1 1 0 J.Krger pr 1 1 1 0 Ka’.Tom lf 4 2 2 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder rf 4 2 3 2 Rengifo pr 1 0 0 0 Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0 V.Mchin 2b 4 0 0 0 Mulrine ph 1 0 0 1 N.Allen 2b 1 0 1 1 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 1 Jon.Jay rf 1 0 0 0

Oakland 112 204 001 – 11 Los Angeles 000 002 000 – 2

E_Chapman (1), Diaz (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Andrus (3), Olson (4), Tom (2), Fletcher (2). HR_Olson (5), Murphy (1), Pinder (3). SF_Fowler.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt W, 2-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 5 Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Kolarek 1 2 2 0 0 1 Bracewell 2 2 0 0 0 1 Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Barria L, 1-1 3 5 4 4 1 3 Claudio 1 2 2 2 0 0 Guerra 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 Peters 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 1 Keller 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Kolarek (Mulrine).

WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ben May; Third, Jim Reynold.

T_3:14. A_

