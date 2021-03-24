Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics 14, White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 7:35 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 14 13 13 Totals 35 4 9 4
Ka’.Tom lf 3 1 1 1 Andrson ss 3 1 2 0
Sk.Bolt lf 1 1 1 1 L.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0
To.Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Rbert cf 2 0 0 0
J.Wlson 2b 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 1 1 0
Lureano cf 2 1 0 1 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Thmas pr 2 0 1 1 Rmllard 1b 2 1 1 1
S.Mrphy c 3 2 2 3 Moncada 3b 1 0 0 0
Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0 Mendick pr 2 1 1 1
Pscotty rf 4 1 1 2 Jimenez lf 1 0 1 1
C.Perez c 1 1 1 0 Rynolds lf 3 0 0 0
V.Mchin 3b 5 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 1
Schwndl dh 3 1 1 1 Mrcedes c 1 0 0 0
Dvidson ph 1 1 0 0 A.Vughn dh 4 0 1 0
S.Brown 1b 5 2 2 1 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
P.Kozma ss 2 1 0 0 Hmilton rf 4 0 1 0
N.Allen ss 2 1 1 2
Oakland 011 106 014 14
Chicago 100 001 200 4

E_Manaea (1), Brown (1), Garcia (2), Abreu (1). DP_Oakland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Thomas (1), Murphy (2), Brown (3), Allen (3), Williams (4), Remillard (1), Vaughn (2). HR_Murphy (2), Piscotty (1), Schwindel (2), Brown (3). SF_Bolt.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W, 3-0 5 1-3 5 2 1 2 3
Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Lynn L, 0-1 5 5 3 3 0 4
Carter 2-3 3 6 6 3 0
Dopico 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Heuer 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Burr 2-3 3 4 3 1 2
Medeiros 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Manaea (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Third, Tripp Gibso.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

T_3:17. A_2,258

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms