Athletics 14, White Sox 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|14
|13
|13
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Ka’.Tom lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rmllard 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Moncada 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dchmann pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwndl dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrcedes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|011
|106
|014
|–
|14
|Chicago
|100
|001
|200
|–
|4
E_Manaea (1), Brown (1), Garcia (2), Abreu (1). DP_Oakland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Thomas (1), Murphy (2), Brown (3), Allen (3), Williams (4), Remillard (1), Vaughn (2). HR_Murphy (2), Piscotty (1), Schwindel (2), Brown (3). SF_Bolt.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W, 3-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Carter
|
|2-3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|0
|Dopico
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burr
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Medeiros
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Manaea (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Third, Tripp Gibso.
T_3:17. A_2,258
