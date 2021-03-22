Athletics 4, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|3
|4
|
|Lcastro cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Qrecuto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Thmpson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnkoff sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|P.Kozma ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ka’.Tom rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|To.Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arizona
|000
|003
|001
|–
|4
|Oakland
|000
|030
|010
|–
|4
E_Leyba (2), Canha (1). DP_Arizona 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Locastro 2 (3), Walker (2), Smith 2 (4), Kemp (3). 3B_Tom (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_VanMeter, Vogt, Kemp.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frankoff
|4
|
|1
|3
|2
|5
|1
|Gilbert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frias
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Navas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puk BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackham BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Puk (Vogt).
WP_Puk.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Edding.
T_2:43. A_1,998
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments