Athletics 4, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 8 3 Totals 28 4 3 4 Lcastro cf 4 1 2 0 M.Canha cf 4 0 1 0 Qrecuto ss 1 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 N.Allen 2b 1 0 0 1 Thmpson ph 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 3 0 1 1 Mreland dh 2 0 0 0 Mthisen lf 4 0 0 0 C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 4 1 2 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 0 0 D.Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Allen c 1 0 0 0 Frnkoff sp 2 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 2 1 0 0 St.Vogt c 0 0 0 1 P.Kozma ss 1 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom rf 2 1 1 2 To.Kemp lf 2 1 1 1

Arizona 000 003 001 – 4 Oakland 000 030 010 – 4

E_Leyba (2), Canha (1). DP_Arizona 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Locastro 2 (3), Walker (2), Smith 2 (4), Kemp (3). 3B_Tom (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_VanMeter, Vogt, Kemp.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Frankoff 4 1 3 2 5 1 Gilbert 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bukauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1 Frias 2 2 1 1 0 2 Navas 1 0 0 0 0 0

Oakland Luzardo 4 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Puk BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0 Blackham BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Puk (Vogt).

WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Edding.

T_2:43. A_1,998

