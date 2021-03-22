Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics 4, Diamondbacks 4

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:01 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 8 3 Totals 28 4 3 4
Lcastro cf 4 1 2 0 M.Canha cf 4 0 1 0
Qrecuto ss 1 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 N.Allen 2b 1 0 0 1
Thmpson ph 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0
D.Vrsho cf 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 3 0 1 1 Mreland dh 2 0 0 0
Mthisen lf 4 0 0 0 C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0
P.Smith rf 4 1 2 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 0 0
D.Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Allen c 1 0 0 0
Frnkoff sp 2 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 2 1 0 0
St.Vogt c 0 0 0 1 P.Kozma ss 1 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom rf 2 1 1 2
To.Kemp lf 2 1 1 1
Arizona 000 003 001 4
Oakland 000 030 010 4

E_Leyba (2), Canha (1). DP_Arizona 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 3. 2B_Locastro 2 (3), Walker (2), Smith 2 (4), Kemp (3). 3B_Tom (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_VanMeter, Vogt, Kemp.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Frankoff 4 1 3 2 5 1
Gilbert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bukauskas 1 0 0 0 0 1
Frias 2 2 1 1 0 2
Navas 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Luzardo 4 1-3 3 0 0 1 3
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Puk BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0
Blackham BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Puk (Vogt).

WP_Puk.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Edding.

T_2:43. A_1,998

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower