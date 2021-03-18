Trending:
Athletics 4, Padres 2

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 7:40 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 4 2
To.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 To.Pham cf 2 1 1 0
Dchmann ph 0 0 0 0 Marcano pr 1 0 1 0
Ka’.Tom rf 4 1 2 1 J.Prfar lf 1 1 0 0
Fr.Pena c 0 0 0 0 Jor.Ona pr 2 0 0 0
S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 2 0 0 0
S.Brown rf 1 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 1 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 3 1 1 0 Cstillo 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Perez dh 3 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 1 1
A.Allen ph 2 0 2 0 Flrimon 1b 1 0 0 0
V.Mchin 3b 3 1 2 0 J.Mateo 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 2 0 0 1
P.Kozma 2b 4 1 1 1 Frnndez c 1 0 0 0
C.Thmas cf 3 0 1 1 O’Grady rf 2 0 0 0
N.Allen ss 3 0 1 1 Hss III ph 1 0 0 0
Rosario ph 1 0 0 0
Morejon sp 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan rf 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 220 000 4
San Diego 200 000 000 2

E_Machado (1), Caratini (1). LOB_Oakland 13, San Diego 9. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Machin (2), Kozma (3), Allen (2), Abrams (1). HR_Tom (1). SF_Kozma, Thomas.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W, 2-0 3 2-3 2 2 2 2 5
DuRapau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino H, 1 2 0 0 0 2 2
Guerra H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Turley H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Weems S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Morejon 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1
Melancon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baez L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 1 1 1
Camarena 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Espinoza 1 1 0 0 0 0
Knehr 1 1 0 0 1 1
Northcraft 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Manaea (Profar), Knehr (Pena).

WP_Manaea, Knehr, Morejon.

        Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Kyle McCrad.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Kyle McCrad.

T_3:17. A_1,929

