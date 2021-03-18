Athletics 4, Padres 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|To.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Pham cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dchmann ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Prfar lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fr.Pena c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jor.Ona pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Allen ph
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Flrimon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Grady rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hss III ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morejon sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kvlehan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|220
|000
|–
|4
|San Diego
|200
|000
|000
|–
|2
E_Machado (1), Caratini (1). LOB_Oakland 13, San Diego 9. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Machin (2), Kozma (3), Allen (2), Abrams (1). HR_Tom (1). SF_Kozma, Thomas.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|DuRapau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Guerra H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Turley H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Weems S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morejon
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Melancon
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Camarena
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Espinoza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knehr
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Northcraft
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Manaea (Profar), Knehr (Pena).
WP_Manaea, Knehr, Morejon.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Kyle McCrad.
T_3:17. A_1,929
