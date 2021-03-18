Athletics 4, Padres 2

Oakland San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 4 2 To.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 To.Pham cf 2 1 1 0 Dchmann ph 0 0 0 0 Marcano pr 1 0 1 0 Ka’.Tom rf 4 1 2 1 J.Prfar lf 1 1 0 0 Fr.Pena c 0 0 0 0 Jor.Ona pr 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 2 0 0 0 S.Brown rf 1 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 1 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 1 1 0 Cstillo 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Perez dh 3 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 1 1 A.Allen ph 2 0 2 0 Flrimon 1b 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 3 1 2 0 J.Mateo 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 2 0 0 1 P.Kozma 2b 4 1 1 1 Frnndez c 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas cf 3 0 1 1 O’Grady rf 2 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 3 0 1 1 Hss III ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 Morejon sp 1 0 0 0 Kvlehan rf 3 0 0 0

Oakland 000 220 000 – 4 San Diego 200 000 000 – 2

E_Machado (1), Caratini (1). LOB_Oakland 13, San Diego 9. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Machin (2), Kozma (3), Allen (2), Abrams (1). HR_Tom (1). SF_Kozma, Thomas.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea W, 2-0 3 2-3 2 2 2 2 5 DuRapau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino H, 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 Guerra H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Turley H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 Weems S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Diego Morejon 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 Melancon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Baez L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 1 1 1 Camarena 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Espinoza 1 1 0 0 0 0 Knehr 1 1 0 0 1 1 Northcraft 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Manaea (Profar), Knehr (Pena).

WP_Manaea, Knehr, Morejon.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Kyle McCrad.

T_3:17. A_1,929

