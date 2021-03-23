Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Athletics 4, Rockies 1

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 7:07 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 9 4
R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 M.Canha lf 3 0 1 0
Yo.Daza lf 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 1 0
Con.Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0
T.Story ss 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma ss 1 0 1 0
Blckmon rf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0
Bernard rf 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder ss 3 2 2 0
C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0
Hlliard cf 2 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 2 0 0 1
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 1 1 1 1
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 Mreland dh 3 0 1 2
D.Nunez c 3 1 1 0 S.Mrphy ph 1 0 1 0
Freland sp 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Hampson ph 2 0 1 1 C.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 2 0 1 0
A.Allen c 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 010 1
Oakland 020 100 01x 4

E_Kozma (2). DP_Colorado 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Oakland 8. 2B_Nunez (1), Laureano (2), Moreland (3), Murphy (1), Garcia (3). 3B_Fuentes (1), Pinder (1). HR_Brown (2). SB_Hampson (2). SF_Lowrie.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 3
Almonte 2 2 1 1 0 1
Estevez 1 2 0 0 1 2
Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 1 1
Gonzalez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Oakland
Jefferies W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 0 7
Rosenthal H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Petit H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wendelken H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Trivino S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_2:49. A_1,998

