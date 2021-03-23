Athletics 4, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Con.Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bernard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|D.Nunez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freland sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Grcia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
|Oakland
|020
|100
|01x
|–
|4
E_Kozma (2). DP_Colorado 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Oakland 8. 2B_Nunez (1), Laureano (2), Moreland (3), Murphy (1), Garcia (3). 3B_Fuentes (1), Pinder (1). HR_Brown (2). SB_Hampson (2). SF_Lowrie.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Almonte
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bowden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies W, 2-0
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Rosenthal H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Trivino S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_2:49. A_1,998
