Sports News

Athletics 5, Padres 4

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 6:00 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 32 5 8 5
Tts Jr. ss 3 1 2 1 E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0
C.Abrms pr 2 1 1 3 N.Allen ss 1 1 1 0
To.Pham cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 2 0 0 0
Hss III cf 2 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 2 0 1 2
Cmpsano c 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Frnndez c 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 2 0 0 0
Marcano rf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0
J.Mateo 2b 3 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 2 1 1 1
Cstillo 2b 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 1 0 0 0
G.Katoh dh 3 1 0 0 Sk.Bolt rf 2 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 2 0 0 0 Mreland dh 2 0 0 0
Rosario 3b 1 0 0 0 Sdrstrm ph 2 1 1 0
O’Grady 1b 2 1 2 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Flrimon 1b 1 0 1 0 C.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 4 0 0 0 C.Pnder lf 2 1 1 0
Ed.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 1
C.Perez c 2 0 1 1
Fr.Pena c 1 1 1 0
San Diego 100 003 000 4
Oakland 001 001 30x 5

E_Marcano (2), Andrus (1), Allen (1). DP_San Diego 0, Oakland 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Campusano (2), Allen (1), Soderstrom (2), Pinder (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (2), Abrams (1), Schwindel (1). SB_Katoh (1). CS_Katoh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 3 3 1 1 0 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 2 1 1 1 0 0
Miller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 0
Markel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Romo 1 2 1 1 1 1
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jefferies W, 1-0 3 2 3 0 1 3
Holmes S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_by_Jefferies (Campusano), Holmes (Katoh).

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:39. A_1,998

Sports News

