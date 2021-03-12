Athletics 5, Padres 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms pr
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|To.Pham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hss III cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Cmpsano c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cstillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sdrstrm ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flrimon 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fr.Pena c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|100
|003
|000
|–
|4
|Oakland
|001
|001
|30x
|–
|5
E_Marcano (2), Andrus (1), Allen (1). DP_San Diego 0, Oakland 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Campusano (2), Allen (1), Soderstrom (2), Pinder (2). HR_Tatis Jr. (2), Abrams (1), Schwindel (1). SB_Katoh (1). CS_Katoh (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pagan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Markel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jefferies W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Holmes S, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by_Jefferies (Campusano), Holmes (Katoh).
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Libka; Third, Alex Tos.
T_2:39. A_1,998
