Athletics 8, Mariners 5

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 7:43 pm
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 36 8 11 8
D.Moore 2b 3 1 0 0 M.Canha cf 2 0 0 0
J.Cowan 2b 1 0 1 0 P.Kozma pr 1 1 1 1
Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1 E.Andrs ss 4 0 0 0
Mrmljos 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Thmas lf 1 0 1 1
T.Mrphy c 3 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Godoy c 2 0 0 0 V.Mchin 1b 2 0 1 1
Raleigh dh 5 0 1 2 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Hggerty 3b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Witte 3b 2 0 1 0 S.Mrphy c 2 1 0 0
Rdrguez rf 3 1 2 0 A.Grcia c 1 0 0 0
B.Bshop lf 3 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 1 2 2
Rnhimer ss 4 1 2 2 N.Allen 2b 1 1 1 0
Mreland dh 3 0 0 0
C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0
C.Pnder lf 3 1 2 0
Ka’.Tom cf 0 1 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 1 2 2
S.Brown pr 1 0 0 0
Seattle 022 000 001 5
Oakland 040 010 03x 8

E_Reinheimer (2), Chapman (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Kelenic (2), Raleigh (3), Reinheimer (3), Pinder (3), Piscotty (1). HR_Chapman (3), Lowrie (2), Piscotty (2). SB_Rodriguez (3). CS_Bishop (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 4
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lail L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 0
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler 2-3 4 3 3 1 1
Duron 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Montas 2 3 4 4 3 2
Guerra BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 1 1
Petit W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Guduan H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Blackburn H, 1 1 4 1 1 0 0
Blackham S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Montas (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Edding.

T_3:20. A_

