Athletics 8, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|
|D.Moore 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Kozma pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Raleigh dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hggerty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rnhimer ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Brown pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|022
|000
|001
|–
|5
|Oakland
|040
|010
|03x
|–
|8
E_Reinheimer (2), Chapman (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Kelenic (2), Raleigh (3), Reinheimer (3), Pinder (3), Piscotty (1). HR_Chapman (3), Lowrie (2), Piscotty (2). SB_Rodriguez (3). CS_Bishop (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Margevicius
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Gomez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lail L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Duron
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Guerra BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Petit W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blackburn H, 1
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Blackham S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Montas (Kelenic).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Edding.
T_3:20. A_
