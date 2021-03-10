Athletics 9, Brewers 1

Milwaukee Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 1 4 1 Totals 29 9 12 9 McKnney lf 3 0 1 0 Chapman dh 2 0 0 0 K.Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson ph 1 1 1 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 1 Lureano cf 3 2 2 2 T.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Bu.Reed pr 1 1 1 1 Pterson rf 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 2 Tr.Lutz rf 1 0 0 0 S.Brown pr 1 1 0 0 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 1 1 0 0 Flciano c 1 0 1 0 P.Kozma pr 1 0 0 0 D.Czens dh 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 1 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 1 0 Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0 B.Trang ss 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson ph 2 0 1 0 V.Mchin ss 2 0 1 2 Barrera lf 2 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt lf 2 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 1 1 1 0 A.Allen c 2 1 1 1 Fr.Pena ph 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 100 000 0xx – 1 Oakland 104 310 xxx – 9

E_Hiura (1), Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Oakland 7. 2B_McKinney (1), Feliciano (2), Reyes (1), Olson (3), Reed (1), Moreland (2), Kemp (2), Machin (1). HR_Shaw (1), Laureano (2), Allen (1). SB_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Anderson 2 2 1 0 0 1 Hader L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Vennaro 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Sanchez 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Andrews 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Francis 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Bassitt W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 0 2 Diekman H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 2 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:14. A_1,998

