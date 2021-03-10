On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Athletics 9, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 5:36 pm
Milwaukee Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 1 4 1 Totals 29 9 12 9
McKnney lf 3 0 1 0 Chapman dh 2 0 0 0
K.Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson ph 1 1 1 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 1 Lureano cf 3 2 2 2
T.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Bu.Reed pr 1 1 1 1
Pterson rf 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 2
Tr.Lutz rf 1 0 0 0 S.Brown pr 1 1 0 0
L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 1 1 0 0
Flciano c 1 0 1 0 P.Kozma pr 1 0 0 0
D.Czens dh 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 1
P.Reyes 2b 2 0 1 0 Dchmann pr 1 0 0 0
B.Trang ss 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 1 0
J.Wlson ph 2 0 1 0
V.Mchin ss 2 0 1 2
Barrera lf 2 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt lf 2 0 0 0
N.Allen ss 1 1 1 0
A.Allen c 2 1 1 1
Fr.Pena ph 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 100 000 0xx 1
Oakland 104 310 xxx 9

E_Hiura (1), Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Oakland 7. 2B_McKinney (1), Feliciano (2), Reyes (1), Olson (3), Reed (1), Moreland (2), Kemp (2), Machin (1). HR_Shaw (1), Laureano (2), Allen (1). SB_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson 2 2 1 0 0 1
Hader L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Vennaro 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Sanchez 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Andrews 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Francis 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 0 2
Diekman H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:14. A_1,998

