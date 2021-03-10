Athletics 9, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|9
|12
|9
|
|McKnney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pterson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Tr.Lutz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Flciano c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Kozma pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dchmann pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Wlson ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|V.Mchin ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sk.Bolt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fr.Pena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|0xx
|–
|1
|Oakland
|104
|310
|xxx
|–
|9
E_Hiura (1), Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Oakland 7. 2B_McKinney (1), Feliciano (2), Reyes (1), Olson (3), Reed (1), Moreland (2), Kemp (2), Machin (1). HR_Shaw (1), Laureano (2), Allen (1). SB_Laureano (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hader L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Vennaro
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Sanchez
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Andrews
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Francis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Diekman H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chad Whitso.
T_2:14. A_1,998
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments