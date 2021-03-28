On Air: This Just In!
Athletics 9, Giants 3

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 7:34 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 9 12 8 Totals 33 3 7 3
M.Canha lf 3 1 2 0 L Stlla 3b 1 0 0 0
To.Kemp lf 1 1 1 1 J.Vsler 3b 3 0 1 0
E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 1 1 1
N.Allen ss 2 1 1 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 D.Slano 2b 2 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 0 1 0 0 W.Wlson ph 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 1 0 Dckrson dh 4 1 2 0
Ed.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 1 W.Flres 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Pnder 2b 4 0 0 0 L.Wyatt 1b 1 0 0 0
V.Mchin ph 1 1 1 1 H.Ramos ph 1 1 1 0
Mreland dh 4 0 2 0 B.Posey c 1 0 0 0
Dvidson pr 1 2 1 1 P.Biley c 2 0 0 1
Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 1 1
S.Brown pr 1 0 0 0 A.Slter cf 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 2 1 1 1 S.Dggar cf 2 0 0 0
C.Perez ph 0 0 0 0 Wde Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom cf 4 0 0 0
C.Thmas cf 0 0 0 0
Oakland 001 020 015 9
San Francisco 000 011 010 3

E_Wilson (4). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 3. LOB_Oakland 11, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (2), Dickerson 2 (5), Ramos (3). HR_Olson (6), Yastrzemski (4). CS_Canha (1). SF_Olson, Diaz, Garcia.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies W, 3-0 5 3 1 1 3 4
Petit H, 2 1 1 1 1 1 1
Smith H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Guduan H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2
San Francisco
Menez 2 2 0 0 1 1
Moronta L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Frisbee 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 0
Selman 1 2 2 2 1 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 2 1
Banda 1 0 0 0 0 1
Beck 1 1 1 0 0 2
Marte 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Teng 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Jefferies (La Stella), Teng (Thomas).

WP_Moronta, Teng.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:16. A_1,631

