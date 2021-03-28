Athletics 9, Giants 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|M.Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|L Stlla 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|D.Slano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|W.Flres 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Wyatt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Ramos ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mreland dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|P.Biley c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Brown pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Slter cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Dggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wde Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Thmas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|001
|020
|015
|–
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|011
|010
|–
|3
E_Wilson (4). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 3. LOB_Oakland 11, San Francisco 9. 2B_Chapman (2), Dickerson 2 (5), Ramos (3). HR_Olson (6), Yastrzemski (4). CS_Canha (1). SF_Olson, Diaz, Garcia.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies W, 3-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Petit H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guduan H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Menez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moronta L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Frisbee
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selman
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Banda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beck
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Marte
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Teng
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Jefferies (La Stella), Teng (Thomas).
WP_Moronta, Teng.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:16. A_1,631
