ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Friday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €980,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
