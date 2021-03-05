On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:20 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €980,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

