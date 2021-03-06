On Air: Federal News Network program
ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:08 am
Saturday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €980,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (11), 10-4.

