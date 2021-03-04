ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Thursday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €980,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
