Sports News

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:33 am
Wednesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €980,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

David Goffin (6), Belgium, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-0.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics
Sports News

