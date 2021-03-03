ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Wednesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €980,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-5, 6-3.
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
David Goffin (6), Belgium, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-0.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments