ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Monday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €980,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-0, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Andy Murray, Britain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.
Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.
