On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 6:23 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €980,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-0, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday