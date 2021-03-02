On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 6:33 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €980,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka (8), Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Kei Nishikori and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday