ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

Tuesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €980,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka (8), Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Kei Nishikori and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
