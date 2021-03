ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $329,550

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Federico Coria and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

