ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Friday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $329,550
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pablo Andujar (6), Spain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, def. Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments