On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 1:40 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $329,550

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pablo Andujar (6), Spain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, def. Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday