ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Monday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $329,550
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Jaume Munar (1), Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Francisco Cerundolo (6), Argentina, def. Agustin Velotti, Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.
Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Sumit Nagal, India, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Pablo Andujar (6), Spain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-0.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 10-6.
