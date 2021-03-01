Trending:
ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 1:31 pm
Monday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $329,550

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Jaume Munar (1), Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo (6), Argentina, def. Agustin Velotti, Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Sumit Nagal, India, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Andujar (6), Spain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-0.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (9), 10-6.

