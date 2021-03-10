On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:18 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $325,270

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Laslo Djere (4), Serbia, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Alejandro Tabilo and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

