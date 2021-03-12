On Air: Agency in Focus
ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 11:19 am
Friday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $325,270

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Friday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere (4), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis (8), Argentina, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Goncalo Oliveira, Portugal, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Alejandro Tabilo and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez (4), Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

