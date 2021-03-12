ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Friday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $325,270
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Friday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere (4), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Federico Delbonis (8), Argentina, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Goncalo Oliveira, Portugal, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Alejandro Tabilo and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez (4), Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
