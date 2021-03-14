ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Sunday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $325,270
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez (4), Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
