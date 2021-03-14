Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $325,270

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez (4), Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service