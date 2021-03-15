On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 6:27 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $1,897,805

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-4, 0-6, 12-10.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. David Goffin and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

