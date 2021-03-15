ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

Monday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $1,897,805
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-4, 0-6, 12-10.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. David Goffin and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
