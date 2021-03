ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $1,897,805

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Denis Shapovalov (3), Canada, def. Hubert Hurkacz (13), Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Hamad Abbas Janahi and Omar AL Awadhi, United Arab Emirates, 6-1, 6-0.

