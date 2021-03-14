On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 7:53 am
Sunday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $1,897,805

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Mikhail Kukushkin (4), Kazakhstan, def. Lorenzo Giustino (10), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Emil Ruusuvuori (3), Finland, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Christopher O’Connell (5), Australia, def. Thomas Fabbiano (12), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Lloyd Harris (2), South Africa, def. Blaz Rola (11), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.

Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles (9), Spain, def. Radu Albot (1), Moldova, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

