ATP World Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results

Sunday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $1,897,805
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Mikhail Kukushkin (4), Kazakhstan, def. Lorenzo Giustino (10), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Emil Ruusuvuori (3), Finland, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.
Christopher O’Connell (5), Australia, def. Thomas Fabbiano (12), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.
Lloyd Harris (2), South Africa, def. Blaz Rola (11), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.
Yuki Bhambri, India, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (9), Spain, def. Radu Albot (1), Moldova, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
