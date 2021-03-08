ATP World Tour Marseille Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: €334,240
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Constant Lestienne, France, def. Steven Diez (7), Canada, 2-0, ret.
Arthur Rinderknech (3), France, def. Maxime Cressy (5), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Mathias Bourgue, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, 6-2, 4-2, ret.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge (2), Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8.
David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments