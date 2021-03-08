On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Marseille Results

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 10:56 am
Monday

At Palais des Sports

Marseille, France

Purse: €334,240

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Constant Lestienne, France, def. Steven Diez (7), Canada, 2-0, ret.

Arthur Rinderknech (3), France, def. Maxime Cressy (5), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Mathias Bourgue, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, 6-2, 4-2, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge (2), Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.

