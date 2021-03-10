On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 6:34 am
Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $787,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

