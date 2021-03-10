ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $787,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 0-0, ret.
