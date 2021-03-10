ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $787,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Richard Gasquet, France, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

