On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 7:54 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $787,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people