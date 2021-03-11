ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $787,930
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.
