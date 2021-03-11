ATP World Tour Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results

Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $787,930

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.