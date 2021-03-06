Trending:
Auburn 78, Mississippi St. 71

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:03 pm
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-13)

Ado 1-2 3-4 5, T.Smith 7-17 6-14 20, Molinar 6-14 4-4 17, D.Smith 3-9 0-0 6, Stewart 8-15 2-2 19, Matthews 2-2 0-0 4, Post 0-0 0-0 0, Fountain 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 15-24 71.

AUBURN (13-14)

Thor 3-8 3-3 10, Williams 7-14 3-4 18, Cambridge 1-7 0-0 3, Flanigan 7-13 5-6 22, Jam.Johnson 4-9 2-2 14, Cardwell 2-3 0-0 5, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Akingbola 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 13-15 78.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 2-10 (Molinar 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Fountain 0-1, D.Smith 0-2), Auburn 11-33 (Jam.Johnson 4-8, Flanigan 3-7, Cardwell 1-1, Thor 1-3, Williams 1-5, Cambridge 1-7, Franklin 0-1, Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 35 (T.Smith 9), Auburn 32 (Thor 9). Assists_Mississippi St. 9 (Ado, Molinar, D.Smith, Matthews 2), Auburn 15 (Jam.Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 14. A_1,824 (9,121).

