Auburn faces tough test vs No. 8 Bama

Auburn (12-13, 6-10) vs. No. 8 Alabama (19-6, 14-2)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Auburn. Auburn has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Alabama is coming off a 64-59 win at Mississippi State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen. Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor and Sharife Cooper have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Flanigan has connected on 34.5 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 68.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tide have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Alabama has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Auburn has assists on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide 30th nationally. The Auburn defense has allowed 76.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 285th).

