Ball St. 100, E. Michigan 65

E. MICHIGAN (5-12)
Groce 6-14 7-10 21, McBride 4-10 1-2 12, Montero 3-8 0-0 7, Morgan 5-14 1-3 12, Spottsville 2-6 4-6 8, Ballard 2-5 0-0 5, James 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-21 65.
BALL ST. (10-11)
Hazen 2-6 0-0 4, Thomas 5-5 8-8 20, Coleman 5-10 1-2 13, El-Amin 5-13 0-0 13, Walton 13-21 6-6 32, Bumbalough 2-2 0-0 6, Acree 2-6 0-0 5, Huggins 0-1 0-0 0, Suokas 0-1 0-0 0, Gunn 1-1 0-0 2, Hendriks 1-2 0-0 2, Windham 1-2 0-0 3, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-71 15-16 100.
Halftime_Ball St. 50-22. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 8-26 (McBride 3-7, Groce 2-7, Ballard 1-2, Morgan 1-4, Montero 1-5, James 0-1), Ball St. 11-30 (El-Amin 3-11, Bumbalough 2-2, Thomas 2-2, Coleman 2-7, Windham 1-2, Acree 1-3, Bryan 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Suokas 0-1). Rebounds_E. Michigan 26 (Groce 7), Ball St. 44 (Hazen 11). Assists_E. Michigan 11 (Morgan 5), Ball St. 22 (Hazen, Bumbalough 6). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 13, Ball St. 16. A_92 (11,500).
