Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0, 7 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings
Arizona 3, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4
Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 1, 7 innings
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings
Arizona 3, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:09 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments