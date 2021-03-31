On Air: What's Working in Washington
Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 11:34 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:09 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

