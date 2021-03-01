On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bassey carries Western Kentucky over FIU 71-59

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:36 pm
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks as Western Kentucky topped Florida International 71-59 on Monday.

Taveion Hollingsworth added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (17-5, 10-2 Conference USA), who earned their fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Rawls had 14 points. Dayvion McKnight added six rebounds.

Radshad Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 2-15), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Tevin Brewer added six assists. Dimon Carrigan tied a career high with six blocks.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Western Kentucky defeated Florida International 91-58 on Sunday.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday