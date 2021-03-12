On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bassey’s 22 lifts Western Kentucky past UAB 64-60 in CUSA

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:13 pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 22 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated UAB 64-60 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tournament on Friday.

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds to play, and eight assists for Western Kentucky (20-6), which will play the North Texas-La Tech winner in Saturday’s championship.

UAB got two attempts at a tying 3-pointer on the final possession after McKnight’s free throws but came up empty.

The Hilltoppers reached 20 wins for the 47th season. Only Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, UCLA and Kansas have more.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Blazers (22-7). Quan Jackson added 15 points. Tavin Lovan had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

