Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

North Division-leading Toronto has lost two straight and five of six to drop out of the top overall spot in the NHL.

Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. Matt Murray was supposed to start in goal, but he was injured during pre-game warmups.

Zach Hyman scored twice and William Nylander added a goal for Toronto.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Michael Hutchinson was pulled from the Toronto goal after allowing two goals in a seven-second span early in the first period. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in relief. Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a home loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Friday and Saturday nights.

Senators: Host Vancouver on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service