Bautista Agut beats Opelka at Qatar Open

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 2:03 pm
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Recent Montpellier finalist Roberto Bautista Agut overcame 22 aces from Reilly Opelka to beat the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday.

The Spanish player, seeded fifth, converted only two of 11 break points.

Bautista Agut, who reached the Montpellier final just over a week ago, will play Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the second round after Bublik beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2.

Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev had a relaxed return to the court with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Qatari player Mubarak Shannan Zayid. Karatsev’s next match will be much more strenuous as he faces U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Taylor Fritz was 4-2 down in the second set before beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 6-4. The American next plays sixth-seeded David Goffin or Filip Krajinovic.

Experienced French player Richard Gasquet set up a second-round match with Andrey Rublev, who’s coming off a title win on Sunday in Rotterdam. Gasquet beat Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola 6-4, 6-4.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

