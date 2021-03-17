On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 6:00 pm
1 min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich moved a step closer to defending its Champions League title by beating Lazio 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute for his 39th goal in all competitions this season. Lewandowski calmly struck the ball past his former Bayern teammate Pepe Reina after Lazio’s Vedat Muriqi was judged to have held Leon Goretzka as they jostled for position at a corner.

Lewandowski had the chance to reach 40 goals but the Polish striker hit the post with a low drive from outside the penalty area.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came off the bench to replace Lewandowski and soon scored Bayern’s second off a defense-splitting pass from David Alaba in the 73rd. The game was long since out of Lazio’s reach when Marco Parolo headed in a free kick in the 82nd. That marked Bayern’s seventh game in a row conceding at least one goal.

Bayern has reached at least the quarterfinals in nine of its last 10 Champions League campaigns, with the sole miss coming with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the last 16 in 2019.

