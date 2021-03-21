Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

JACKSON ST. (18-6)

Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 7-18 0-2 14, Luckett 5-12 4-6 15, Rogan 4-17 2-4 10, Tallie 0-3 0-0 0, Forrest 1-2 2-2 5, Covington 3-10 0-2 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Womack 0-3 0-0 0, Boler 0-2 0-0 0, Carouthers 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-2 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 8-18 52

BAYLOR (26-2)

Smith 8-9 2-4 18, Egbo 2-5 6-6 10, Trinity Oliver 2-4 1-2 5, Richards 2-5 0-0 4, Ursin 9-14 3-4 24, Bickle 2-5 0-0 5, Andrews 3-7 0-0 7, Carrington 3-10 3-5 10, Jordyn Oliver 6-11 2-4 14, Owens 0-2 2-2 2, Gusters 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-77 19-27 101

Jackson St. 10 14 11 17 — 52 Baylor 29 22 29 21 — 101

3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 2-19 (Williams 0-2, Luckett 1-6, Rogan 0-5, Forrest 1-1, Covington 0-4, Womack 0-1), Baylor 6-15 (Ursin 3-4, Bickle 1-2, Andrews 1-2, Carrington 1-5, Owens 0-2). Assists_Jackson St. 7 (Luckett 2), Baylor 17 (Richards 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jackson St. 35 (Williams 8-14), Baylor 59 (Oliver 4-7). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 19, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

