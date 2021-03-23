Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48

VIRGINIA TECH (15-10)
Kitley 2-12 2-2 6, Amoore 6-17 2-2 18, Baines 0-5 0-0 0, King 2-5 0-0 6, Sheppard 5-11 3-4 15, Gregg 1-3 0-0 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-53 7-8 48
BAYLOR (27-2)
Smith 7-13 1-2 15, Egbo 5-9 2-6 12, Trinity Oliver 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 2-4 0-0 4, Ursin 7-13 6-6 21, Bickle 2-4 0-0 6, Andrews 1-2 0-0 3, Carrington 7-15 5-6 21, Jordyn Oliver 2-5 0-0 4, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-70 14-20 90
|Virginia Tech
|9
|11
|22
|6
|—
|48
|Baylor
|17
|27
|28
|18
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-24 (Amoore 4-9, King 2-5, Sheppard 2-7, Gregg 1-3), Baylor 6-12 (Ursin 1-2, Bickle 2-2, Andrews 1-1, Carrington 2-7). Assists_Virginia Tech 11 (Amoore 4), Baylor 16 (Richards 9). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Gregg. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 23 (Kitley 2-6), Baylor 53 (Carrington 5-8). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 23, Baylor 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
