Beal’s 43, Westbrook’s triple-double lead Wizards over Jazz

By RICH DUBROFF
March 18, 2021 9:41 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 131-122 on Thursday night.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March. Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.

It was Beal’s fifth 40-point game of the season. Westbrook’s 15 rebounds equaled a season high.

Washington scored 13 straight to take a 23-12 lead with 5:02 to play in the first quarter. The Wizards increased their lead to 64-40 just before halftime, and the Jazz got no closer than 112-105 with 6:20 to play.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Mike Conley was rested ahead of Friday’s game at Toronto. Coach Quin Snyder likes to rest Conley in back-to-backs, and said because the team played Tuesday, it would give him two days of rest before and after the game against the Raptors. … C Rudy Gobert missed the first seven free throws he attempted and was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter. He had 13 rebounds. … Mitchell scored 20 points in the third quarter.

Wizards: Their last win against Utah came on Feb. 18, 2016. … Even though they’ve won just 15 games, have recorded a win against each of the top six teams in the Western Conference. … F Davis Bertans played just four minutes due to tightness in his right calf. … Westbrook grabbed his 5,000th defensive rebound.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Wizards: Visit the Nets on Sunday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

