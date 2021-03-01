On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy’s staff

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy’s staff Monday, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching.

Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him.

Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. He was previously an assistant at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08), Texas State (2005-06), Sam Houston State (2001-04), Texas (graduate assistant, 1999—2000) and Texas Lutheran (1998).

The Bears also hired Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. He spent six years as a strength and conditioning assistant at Oklahoma State.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday