Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Bears re-sign exclusive rights free agent OL Alex Bars

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:45 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears re-signed offensive lineman Alex Bars as well as four other exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday.

Bars joined the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and played sparingly as a rookie. But he helped solidify the line in the second half of last season.

Bars started the final eight regular-season games — one at center, one at left guard and six at right guard — as well as Chicago’s wild-card loss at New Orleans.

The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary