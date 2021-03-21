Trending:
Bears sign former Broncos LB Attaochu to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 11:46 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Sunday night, but financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 8 1/2 sacks, including five last year, in 25 games.

He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2014 out of Georgia Tech. Attaochu has also spent times with the 49ers, Jets and Chiefs. The Broncos signed him in October 2019.

Attaochu has 20 1/2 career sacks, 128 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

