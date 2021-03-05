On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Belmont 72, Jacksonville St. 69

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE ST. (18-9)

Huffman 1-4 0-1 2, Adams 4-17 3-4 13, Finch 4-8 3-4 11, Pal 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 3-9 2-3 10, Ngumezi 8-11 3-4 20, King 2-4 1-1 6, Zeliznak 1-1 0-1 2, Perdue 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 12-18 69.

BELMONT (26-3)

Hollander 1-7 0-0 2, Muszynski 3-9 7-10 13, Murphy 5-7 3-5 14, Sheppard 1-10 0-0 2, Smith 8-11 2-2 24, Pierson 2-4 4-6 10, Wood 0-5 0-0 0, Brauns 2-3 0-0 4, Sabin 1-1 1-1 3, Shanks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-24 72.

Halftime_Belmont 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 7-26 (Henry 2-5, Adams 2-12, Ngumezi 1-2, Pal 1-2, King 1-3, Finch 0-1, Perdue 0-1), Belmont 9-29 (Smith 6-9, Pierson 2-3, Murphy 1-2, Muszynski 0-1, Hollander 0-4, Wood 0-4, Sheppard 0-6). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 38 (Henry 11), Belmont 33 (Muszynski 10). Assists_Jacksonville St. 9 (Finch 4), Belmont 17 (Murphy 12). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 20, Belmont 18.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday