Belmont 72, Jacksonville St. 69

JACKSONVILLE ST. (18-9)
Huffman 1-4 0-1 2, Adams 4-17 3-4 13, Finch 4-8 3-4 11, Pal 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 3-9 2-3 10, Ngumezi 8-11 3-4 20, King 2-4 1-1 6, Zeliznak 1-1 0-1 2, Perdue 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 12-18 69.
BELMONT (26-3)
Hollander 1-7 0-0 2, Muszynski 3-9 7-10 13, Murphy 5-7 3-5 14, Sheppard 1-10 0-0 2, Smith 8-11 2-2 24, Pierson 2-4 4-6 10, Wood 0-5 0-0 0, Brauns 2-3 0-0 4, Sabin 1-1 1-1 3, Shanks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-24 72.
Halftime_Belmont 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 7-26 (Henry 2-5, Adams 2-12, Ngumezi 1-2, Pal 1-2, King 1-3, Finch 0-1, Perdue 0-1), Belmont 9-29 (Smith 6-9, Pierson 2-3, Murphy 1-2, Muszynski 0-1, Hollander 0-4, Wood 0-4, Sheppard 0-6). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 38 (Henry 11), Belmont 33 (Muszynski 10). Assists_Jacksonville St. 9 (Finch 4), Belmont 17 (Murphy 12). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 20, Belmont 18.
