Belmont 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (9-17)
L.Wright 3-5 3-6 9, S.Wright 3-8 4-4 10, Adewunmi 5-10 4-5 16, Carter 2-7 0-0 4, Polk 1-5 0-0 2, James 8-13 0-0 18, Matas 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-15 61.
BELMONT (25-3)
Hollander 7-14 0-0 17, Muszynski 2-3 1-2 5, Murphy 6-10 1-1 13, Sheppard 3-8 0-0 7, Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 5-9 5-6 19, Pierson 0-3 0-0 0, Brauns 2-5 2-2 6, Bellinger 0-1 0-0 0, Listau 0-0 0-0 0, Sabin 0-0 1-2 1, Shanks 0-0 0-0 0, Jakubicek 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 29-62 10-14 78.
Halftime_Belmont 43-30. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 4-16 (James 2-4, Adewunmi 2-5, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-2, Carter 0-3), Belmont 10-25 (Wood 4-6, Hollander 3-7, Smith 2-6, Sheppard 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Pierson 0-3). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 22 (Adewunmi 6), Belmont 39 (Murphy 8). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (Carter 4), Belmont 20 (Murphy 7). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 15, Belmont 13.
