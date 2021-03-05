On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Belmont meets JSU in OVC quarters

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:45 am
1 min read
      

Jacksonville State (18-8, 14-6) vs. No. 1 seed Belmont (25-3, 19-2)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State is set to take on Belmont in the quarterfinals of the OVC tournament. In the regular season, Belmont won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 18, when the Bruins shot 39.3 percent from the field and went 12 for 14 from the free throw line en route to a 63-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 73 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grayson Murphy has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Belmont has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three games while Jacksonville State has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 82 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
3|5 App in a Day - Insight
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday